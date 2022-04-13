Polish Update #1

Hey Players,
This update is geared for quality updates in several areas including voice acting and combat.
- The voice acting for the entire game has been improved with better quality and clarity.
- The weapon wheel now has stats for each gun you want to equip similar to the gun purchase shop.
- The Jetboot dash has been improved on the animations to be smoother and less teleporting and stiff.
- The crosshairs on each gun are now fully dynamic and respond properly to player movement by animating them enlarging, shrinking, and greying out when moving.
- The shooting now feels more responsive with hit markers on each gun to let you know when you have properly hit something.
- The time echo particles have been lowered in brightness intensity to be less intense when looking at them.
- Ragdolls have had some improvements to make them more consistent and realistic.
- The pedestrian screaming now has a lower base volume to adjust properly to speakers and headphones.
Thank you for supporting the development and playing Mall of Mayhem!
