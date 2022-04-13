 Skip to content

DownTheDead update for 13 April 2022

Update 0.14.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.14.1
● Fixed problem with some game textures at bathroom lvl 1

● Fixed Green Gasmask texture

● Fixed issue with completing level 2 and moving to mainmenu

● Fixed some other bugs

v0.14.0
● Added new part at level 2

● Polished and fixed some stuff in zombie death saving

● Fixed bug in weapon swap

● Changed a bit more in Demo CutScene will update demo soon

● Added more achievements to level 2

● Fixed other bugs

Things can expect in future

  • Get tasks needed to clear level (inventory panel)

  • Adding option to disable tips

  • Adding Chapter 3 (level 3)

  • Adding GasMask with level 3

  • Survival Mode

