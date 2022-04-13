Update 0.14.1

v0.14.1
● Fixed problem with some game textures at bathroom lvl 1
● Fixed Green Gasmask texture
● Fixed issue with completing level 2 and moving to mainmenu
● Fixed some other bugs
v0.14.0
● Added new part at level 2
● Polished and fixed some stuff in zombie death saving
● Fixed bug in weapon swap
● Changed a bit more in Demo CutScene will update demo soon
● Added more achievements to level 2
● Fixed other bugs
Things can expect in future
Get tasks needed to clear level (inventory panel)
Adding option to disable tips
Adding Chapter 3 (level 3)
Adding GasMask with level 3
Survival Mode
