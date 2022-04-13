 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 13 April 2022

Beta Update 2022/4/13

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 13 April 2022

Beta Update 2022/4/13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata
You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

New

  • Added "number of downloads" order to sort user scenarios.

Fixes

  • Some menu item settings in the item box were incorrect.
  • The display process after hitting a wall or door with the numeric keypad [8] was different from others.

