Space Extra update for 13 April 2022

Space Extra Ascended 0.3.1.3 - "Now it's not a question of when, but why."

Build 8548070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some more anti-cheat code. You will need to link your account to the highscore host. All you need to do to play the game is to enter the correct nickname you chose.

Added in visible enemy hp bars. Now it's not a question of when, but why.

