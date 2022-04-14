 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 14 April 2022

Easter Update: Content, Improvements & Fixes!

Build 8548016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rapid Ryan's Arcade Content

  • 2 New Arcade Games!

Catch-A-Rabbit

  • Rabbits run from bush to bush across the table, hit them to score points before they go into hiding.
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

Whack-A-Rabbit

  • A pinball take on Whack-A-Mole where you must hit rabbits as they pop out of the ground before they burrow back down.
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

Improvements/Changes:

Firing Frenzy

  • Score to Beat lowered to 2500 from 2300
  • Time between balls increased from 2.1 seconds to 2.2

Great Gamble

  • The target challenge no longer resets after each ball is lost, a few players indicated this challenge as being too lengthy/difficult.
  • Slightly modified the upper platforms.
  • The camera now zooms out properly if the ball escapes underneath the flipper from the upper platforms.

Magical Meadows

  • The Bunny Hunt trial no longer pauses Bushwacker & Spin to Win!
  • Moved some gem locations

General

  • Updated descriptions on various achievements to better describe their criteria
  • Expanded gem hitbox sizes, it should now be slightly easier to collect them all
  • Reorganized various settings on the main menu
  • Modified the fire effect on the main menu
  • Cleaned up the font on various menus

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where beating Magical Meadows in the story sent the player to the main menu instead of the proper cutscene.
  • Missile Blocker was removed from the Extras menu
  • Fixed some navigation issues when using a gamepad

