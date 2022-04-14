Easter Update: Content, Improvements & Fixes!

Rapid Ryan's Arcade Content
- 2 New Arcade Games!
Catch-A-Rabbit
- Rabbits run from bush to bush across the table, hit them to score points before they go into hiding.
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Whack-A-Rabbit
- A pinball take on Whack-A-Mole where you must hit rabbits as they pop out of the ground before they burrow back down.
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Improvements/Changes:
Firing Frenzy
- Score to Beat lowered to 2500 from 2300
- Time between balls increased from 2.1 seconds to 2.2
Great Gamble
- The target challenge no longer resets after each ball is lost, a few players indicated this challenge as being too lengthy/difficult.
- Slightly modified the upper platforms.
- The camera now zooms out properly if the ball escapes underneath the flipper from the upper platforms.
Magical Meadows
- The Bunny Hunt trial no longer pauses Bushwacker & Spin to Win!
- Moved some gem locations
General
- Updated descriptions on various achievements to better describe their criteria
- Expanded gem hitbox sizes, it should now be slightly easier to collect them all
- Reorganized various settings on the main menu
- Modified the fire effect on the main menu
- Cleaned up the font on various menus
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where beating Magical Meadows in the story sent the player to the main menu instead of the proper cutscene.
- Missile Blocker was removed from the Extras menu
- Fixed some navigation issues when using a gamepad
