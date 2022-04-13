 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 13 April 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.25 Released!

Hotfix 


Fix for crash when crafting and the heat source is dismantled  
Fix for crash when salvaging and the heat source is dismantled  

Crafting Table  
Fix rendering issue```
