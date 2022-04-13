Noble Fates 0.25.0.25 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash when crafting and the heat source is dismantled
Fix for crash when salvaging and the heat source is dismantled
Crafting Table
Fix rendering issue```
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hotfix
Fix for crash when crafting and the heat source is dismantled
Fix for crash when salvaging and the heat source is dismantled
Crafting Table
Fix rendering issue```
Changed files in this update