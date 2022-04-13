 Skip to content

Gemlands update for 13 April 2022

Small Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Bugfixes:

  • Bridges can now always be re-extended (by shooting arrow targets) when you load a saved file
  • Elevators stay activated if you load a saved file where you already activated them

Minor Bugfixes:

  • Fixed issues when swapping between sword and bow while holding a nocked arrow
  • Fixed crosshairs disappearing after anything changed the UI elements such as NPCs, reading signs, etc
  • Fixed issues where certain NPC dialogue boxes did not clear off of screen after leaving them
