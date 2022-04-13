Small Bugfixes

Major Bugfixes:
- Bridges can now always be re-extended (by shooting arrow targets) when you load a saved file
- Elevators stay activated if you load a saved file where you already activated them
Minor Bugfixes:
- Fixed issues when swapping between sword and bow while holding a nocked arrow
- Fixed crosshairs disappearing after anything changed the UI elements such as NPCs, reading signs, etc
- Fixed issues where certain NPC dialogue boxes did not clear off of screen after leaving them
