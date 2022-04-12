(Virus_); - UU_0.4.1

Patch Notes
Changes
Pickups
Currency
- Pickup amount reduced : 15 -> 5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue on level E1-1 where some of the environment would be treated as a platform
- Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu from a level, and then going back into the Play Screen would have it resume from where it was
- Fixed a bug where the currency in the core shop screen wouldn't update
- Fixed a bug where selecting "Next Level" after beating E1-4 would spawn the player in an endless void
- Fixed a bug where the developer didn't understand how html worked
