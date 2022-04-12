 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 12 April 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8546727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

Pickups

  • Currency

    • Pickup amount reduced : 15 -> 5
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue on level E1-1 where some of the environment would be treated as a platform
  • Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu from a level, and then going back into the Play Screen would have it resume from where it was
  • Fixed a bug where the currency in the core shop screen wouldn't update
  • Fixed a bug where selecting "Next Level" after beating E1-4 would spawn the player in an endless void
  • Fixed a bug where the developer didn't understand how html worked
