- Added core behaviour for boss stage 2
- Fixed Sinew spawning too close to each other in boss stage 2
- Added player damage when standing on Sinew spawn point when it comes up through ground
- Updated splash screen assets
- Updated Unity to 2021 LTS
- Added VeinSpline and OrbBulge sprites to project.
- Added Sinew spawning at player position on Boss stage 2
- Updated distraction device graphic on character selection screen.
- Added coffee cup to scenes.
- Added new animations to Sinew
- Tidied up inconsistency with back tile on spawn through broken tile animation.
- Tidied up cables across all rooms. Added cable connector sprite to all floor switches that need it.
- Added new Sinew animations - Return under ground etc.
- Added connector sprite to floorswitch.
- Improved sinew and boss behaviour
- Improved Sinew behaviour for boss room
Out of Sight Playtest update for 12 April 2022
Change Log: 678
Patchnotes via Steam Community
