 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Out of Sight Playtest update for 12 April 2022

Change Log: 678

Share · View all patches · Build 8546557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added core behaviour for boss stage 2
  • Fixed Sinew spawning too close to each other in boss stage 2
  • Added player damage when standing on Sinew spawn point when it comes up through ground
  • Updated splash screen assets
  • Updated Unity to 2021 LTS
  • Added VeinSpline and OrbBulge sprites to project.
  • Added Sinew spawning at player position on Boss stage 2
  • Updated distraction device graphic on character selection screen.
  • Added coffee cup to scenes.
  • Added new animations to Sinew
  • Tidied up inconsistency with back tile on spawn through broken tile animation.
  • Tidied up cables across all rooms. Added cable connector sprite to all floor switches that need it.
  • Added new Sinew animations - Return under ground etc.
  • Added connector sprite to floorswitch.
  • Improved sinew and boss behaviour
  • Improved Sinew behaviour for boss room
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.