Due Process update for 13 April 2022

Version 738: Omnibomb hotfix

Version 738: Omnibomb hotfix

13 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the backwords funny through wall defuse (systematically, the levels will not change due to this)
  • Fix server getting stuck when it can't spawn players in
  • Adjust of the landing code to reduce delay in landing sound
  • Fix a dozen or so level issues reported through discord #level-feedback
  • Attempt to move bombs away from problematic interior wall-charge spots on some maps

