- Fix the backwords funny through wall defuse (systematically, the levels will not change due to this)
- Fix server getting stuck when it can't spawn players in
- Adjust of the landing code to reduce delay in landing sound
- Fix a dozen or so level issues reported through discord #level-feedback
- Attempt to move bombs away from problematic interior wall-charge spots on some maps
Due Process update for 13 April 2022
Version 738: Omnibomb hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update