This update introduces many new elements for testing in anticipation of the 1.16 update which will feature full 4 player matchmaking support. Here's what's new...
-New Arena, "The Skill Park" added to Custom Match Options for testing
-2v2 support added to Custom Match Options for testing
-Friendly Teammate Bot introduced for 2v2 Bot Matches
-Phlood, Fire Hose, and Sun Beam ammo increased from 36 to 60
-E.O.D.L.R. ammo decreased from 36 to 12
-E.O.D.L.R. damage increased from 25 to 35
-E.O.D.L.R. knockback multiplier increased by 50%
-Bug fixed causing auto weapons to decrement ammo twice per shot
-Bug fixed causing client weapon sounds to not replicate to the server
-Bug fixed causing client to see server with feet stuck in the floor
-Bug fixed causing players to occasionally clip through floor on "Bow" Arena
-Bug fixed preventing client's equipped weapon slot to persist into the next life
Soran update for 12 April 2022
Beta 1.15.10: Introducing the Skill Ceiling
