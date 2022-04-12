● Now missing an enemy will make Speed Step start a decay instead of instantly resetting
● Idle income boosted
● Upgrades for Idle income and duration adjusted
● Energy first limit upped to 10 minutes
● Slightly changed two Energy achievements
● Enemy density slightly increased
● Challenges now reward gold for each new Star unlocked
● Gold from Challenges now is not effected by temporary boosts
● Performance in challenges improved
● Slightly moved around starter upgrades in the Ascension Skill tree
● Save file safety improvements
● Multiple bug fixes
Tap Ninja update for 12 April 2022
Tap Ninja v2.7.0 is live!
