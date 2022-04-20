 Skip to content

F1 2021 update for 20 April 2022

Patch 1.18.1 - Available Now

Patch 1.18.1 - Available Now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drivers

Having investigated recent desync problems affecting Multiplayer following patch 1.18 on PC, this patch is aimed at fixing the issue

Thank you to all the leagues who tested this prior to release & apologies for the inconvenience

Changed files in this update

F1 2021 - Content Depot 1134571
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language en-GB Depot 1134573
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language de-DE Depot 1134574
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language es-ES Depot 1134575
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language fr-FR Depot 1134576
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language it-IT Depot 1134577
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language ja-JP Depot 1134578
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language pt-BR Depot 1134579
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language pl-PL Depot 1362680
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language ru-RU Depot 1362681
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language zh-CN Depot 1362683
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Main Depot 1362684
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Debug Depot 1362685
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Support Depot 1362686
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - gfn Depot 1362687
  • Loading history…
