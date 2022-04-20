Patch 1.18.1 - Available Now

Hey drivers
Having investigated recent desync problems affecting Multiplayer following patch 1.18 on PC, this patch is aimed at fixing the issue
Thank you to all the leagues who tested this prior to release & apologies for the inconvenience
Changed files in this update