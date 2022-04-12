 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Medusa Frontier update for 12 April 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.2.23

Share · View all patches · Build 8545802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very busy night since yesterdays VERY EARLY access launch.
Let's start simple!

Added:

  • Mysterious Treasure has changed location. It's sort of "obvious" where to find treasure
  • Treasure is out there. Valuable "Eggs" can be gathered during the Golden Things Early Access launch event. How they will be useful and what they can or will be usable for is a mystery!
  • Ice Brine, Metallic Dirt and Common Ore remain very abundant.
  • ACHIEVEMENTS!!!! Five simple achievements can be unlocked by playing about 10 minutes.
  • Mysterious Face Monuments "should" be a golden or metallic yellow material.
  • Automatic Save inventory on quit. Multiple save files is NOT a feature at this time.
  • There is not a save menu system. Medusa Frontier is designed for swift "Game now" flow.
  • Intro Screen and game startup load bar now take about 14 seconds to load.
  • Pressing Space Bar will skip intro and enter the game instantly.
  • Items can be Deleted from inventory by Holding DELETE + Right Clicking the inventory slot.

Changes:

  • Storage / Backpack access can be accessed with E, this has not changed.
  • Buy, Claim, Sell buttons should show locked icons while a variety of beta testing storage scenarios are being examined.

Enjoy the Frontier!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.