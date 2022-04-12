Patch Notes v0.0.2.23

A very busy night since yesterdays VERY EARLY access launch.
Let's start simple!
Added:
- Mysterious Treasure has changed location. It's sort of "obvious" where to find treasure
- Treasure is out there. Valuable "Eggs" can be gathered during the Golden Things Early Access launch event. How they will be useful and what they can or will be usable for is a mystery!
- Ice Brine, Metallic Dirt and Common Ore remain very abundant.
- ACHIEVEMENTS!!!! Five simple achievements can be unlocked by playing about 10 minutes.
- Mysterious Face Monuments "should" be a golden or metallic yellow material.
- Automatic Save inventory on quit. Multiple save files is NOT a feature at this time.
- There is not a save menu system. Medusa Frontier is designed for swift "Game now" flow.
- Intro Screen and game startup load bar now take about 14 seconds to load.
- Pressing Space Bar will skip intro and enter the game instantly.
- Items can be Deleted from inventory by Holding DELETE + Right Clicking the inventory slot.
Changes:
- Storage / Backpack access can be accessed with E, this has not changed.
- Buy, Claim, Sell buttons should show locked icons while a variety of beta testing storage scenarios are being examined.
Enjoy the Frontier!
Changed files in this update