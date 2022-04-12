Jump Challenge! Major Update 1.4

We've been working hard on the new Jump Challenge update lately!
We have made numerous significant adjustments that will improve the game's quality.
Improvements:
- 3D tower background
- Brightness, Contrast, Saturation settings
- Portal sfx
- Jetpack sfx
- Camera shake
- Shield flashes before disappearing
- Combo timer is now supported by clock - timer to show when combo will end
Bug fixes:
- Fixed skin shifting by one each time game was played
- Hopefully fixed respawning aftery dying on invisible checkpoint
- Reduced cpu usage
- Spikes have slimmer collider
Thank you for your support!
Source Byte Sp. z o.o.
Changed files in this update