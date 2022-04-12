 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jump Challenge! update for 12 April 2022

Jump Challenge! Major Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8545742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been working hard on the new Jump Challenge update lately!
We have made numerous significant adjustments that will improve the game's quality.

Improvements:

  • 3D tower background
  • Brightness, Contrast, Saturation settings
  • Portal sfx
  • Jetpack sfx
  • Camera shake
  • Shield flashes before disappearing
  • Combo timer is now supported by clock - timer to show when combo will end

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed skin shifting by one each time game was played
  • Hopefully fixed respawning aftery dying on invisible checkpoint
  • Reduced cpu usage
  • Spikes have slimmer collider

Thank you for your support!
Source Byte Sp. z o.o.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1787631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1787632
  • Loading history…
Depot 1787633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.