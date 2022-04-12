 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 April 2022

Update, Version 20220412

English
#########Content##############
Removed the zombie population in the secret tunnel. Thus, reduced the enemy density a bit while also making the enemy more consistent.
New skill: Holy Smite
New item: Martyr's Shield (It can have prefixes.)
A coffin in the secret tunnel can now be searched, revealing another part of the dark history of Queensmouth.
There is a special vengenful spirit here, too.
#########DEBUG##############
Fixed typo of Vengeful Spirit in English localization.
简体中文
#########Content##############
移除了秘密通道中的僵尸。从而降低了这个区域的敌人密度，并且让敌人种类的一致性更高了一点。
新技能：神圣惩戒
新物品：殉道者之盾 （可以带前缀）
秘密通道中某个棺材现在可以被调查，将会揭示又一段王后镇的黑暗历史。
这里还有一个特殊的复仇怨灵。
#########DEBUG##############
修复了英文文本中复仇怨灵的拼写错误。

