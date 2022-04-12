 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 12 April 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1435

Share · View all patches · Build 8545209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed item cells not receiving events

updated crafting panel to support category filters

added level requirement to equipment stats

updated end animation conditions for battler

fixed interact box shadow

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
