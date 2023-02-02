 Skip to content

Deliver Us Mars update for 2 February 2023

Deliver Us Mars has Launched!

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The countdown to launch has concluded and Deliver Us Mars is out now - it’s time for your onward mission to the Red Planet.

Mission Opera has only one objective: bring the ARKs and their revolutionary technology back home.

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience.

Journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward.

Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.

Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fuelled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten.

Buy now and accept your bold mission to Mars. What will you discover?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1345890/Deliver_Us_Mars/

