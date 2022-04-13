 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

銀斧 The Honest Elf update for 13 April 2022

April 13 update notes for version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8545036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

●Optimized framerate during "Grass Whale" battle
●Optimized framerate during "Furious Snow White" battle
●Optimized some sound effects
●Fixed some UI arrangements
●Fixed some text arrangements
●Fixed some dialog errors
●Fixed the error when talking to Dalton in Lakeside Path under certain conditions
●Adjusted the terrian of Giant Tree Grove dungeon
●Fixed the issue where going through the Military Rat Nest dungeon again would cause the quest to get stuck. If you have already encountered this bug, please talk to the General again to fix the issue.
●Fixed the issue where players can go out of bounds in Lake of Goddess

Changed files in this update

銀斧 Content Depot 1698871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.