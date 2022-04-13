●Optimized framerate during "Grass Whale" battle
●Optimized framerate during "Furious Snow White" battle
●Optimized some sound effects
●Fixed some UI arrangements
●Fixed some text arrangements
●Fixed some dialog errors
●Fixed the error when talking to Dalton in Lakeside Path under certain conditions
●Adjusted the terrian of Giant Tree Grove dungeon
●Fixed the issue where going through the Military Rat Nest dungeon again would cause the quest to get stuck. If you have already encountered this bug, please talk to the General again to fix the issue.
●Fixed the issue where players can go out of bounds in Lake of Goddess
銀斧 The Honest Elf update for 13 April 2022
April 13 update notes for version 1.0.1
