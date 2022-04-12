Hey everyone!
Not much to update you on, so lets dive straight into the patch notes!
Patch Notes
It's a small patch this week. For this patch, we continued to work on polish and bugfixing. Nothing too exciting, but it should make the game feel better to play.
Visuals
- Tweaked the fabric shader used by the players to look less wobbly.
- Replaced the UI button images.
- Various minor UI improvements.
Miscellaneous Improvements
- Adjusted the sensitivity of controls when leaving respawn stasis. This should result in less players unintentionally leaving respawn stasis.
- Added a warning if players start the game without controllers connected.
- The game automatically closes itself if you idle on the Main Menu without a controller connected for too long. (This is intended to ensure that people who start the game without a controller attached don't have to force quit the game).
- Better handling for cases where steam is offline, or fails to initialize.
- Controls can now be viewed from the pause menu.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could move during the intro sequence.
- Attempted to fix an issue where players couldn't interact with the Main Menu (let us know if you continue to see this).
Changed files in this update