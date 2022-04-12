 Skip to content

Weird Hat Fight update for 12 April 2022

Patch #2

Patch #2 · Build 8545007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Not much to update you on, so lets dive straight into the patch notes!

Patch Notes

It's a small patch this week. For this patch, we continued to work on polish and bugfixing. Nothing too exciting, but it should make the game feel better to play.

Visuals

  • Tweaked the fabric shader used by the players to look less wobbly.
  • Replaced the UI button images.
  • Various minor UI improvements.

Miscellaneous Improvements

  • Adjusted the sensitivity of controls when leaving respawn stasis. This should result in less players unintentionally leaving respawn stasis.
  • Added a warning if players start the game without controllers connected.
  • The game automatically closes itself if you idle on the Main Menu without a controller connected for too long. (This is intended to ensure that people who start the game without a controller attached don't have to force quit the game).
  • Better handling for cases where steam is offline, or fails to initialize.
  • Controls can now be viewed from the pause menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could move during the intro sequence.
  • Attempted to fix an issue where players couldn't interact with the Main Menu (let us know if you continue to see this).
