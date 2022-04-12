Patch Notes 0.36 - New Upgrade Stones

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.36 (04/12/2022)

New Upgrade Stones

Upgrading gear slots beyond 50, now requires grand item essences and grand upgrade stones.

50-55: Obsidian Upgrade Stone and Obsidian Essence

55-60: Ancient Upgrade Stone and Ancient Essence

60-65: Mythical Upgrade Stone and Mythical Essence

65-70: Angelic Upgrade Stone and Angelic Essence

70-75: Exalted Upgrade Stone and Exalted Essence

Changes

-Warrior's max attack speed value is now 3. It was uncapped before but faster attacks sometimes didn't hit enemies.

-Labyrinth Menu at the end of Labyrinth was not working properly. It's fixed.

-Warrior's visual cooldown reset problem is fixed.

-Item Orbs now appear before Gear items on Map Summary.

-Skelnos was dealing more damage than it should be. It's fixed.

-Warrior's Earthbreaker skill now does damage to destructibles.

-Items that come from Item Exchange but getting destroyed again without the player unnotify it, makes the notify icon stay on the gear slot. It's fixed.

-There is now a sound when you get a reward with NPC tokens.

-Mage's health got set to lower values than it should be at the start of every map. It's fixed.

-Shrouded Fields was not listed on map selection on Conquer mode (difficulty 7 and above). It's fixed.