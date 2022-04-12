Patch Notes 0.36 - New Upgrade Stones

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.36 (04/12/2022)
New Upgrade Stones
Upgrading gear slots beyond 50, now requires grand item essences and grand upgrade stones.
50-55: Obsidian Upgrade Stone and Obsidian Essence
55-60: Ancient Upgrade Stone and Ancient Essence
60-65: Mythical Upgrade Stone and Mythical Essence
65-70: Angelic Upgrade Stone and Angelic Essence
70-75: Exalted Upgrade Stone and Exalted Essence
Changes
-Warrior's max attack speed value is now 3. It was uncapped before but faster attacks sometimes didn't hit enemies.
-Labyrinth Menu at the end of Labyrinth was not working properly. It's fixed.
-Warrior's visual cooldown reset problem is fixed.
-Item Orbs now appear before Gear items on Map Summary.
-Skelnos was dealing more damage than it should be. It's fixed.
-Warrior's Earthbreaker skill now does damage to destructibles.
-Items that come from Item Exchange but getting destroyed again without the player unnotify it, makes the notify icon stay on the gear slot. It's fixed.
-There is now a sound when you get a reward with NPC tokens.
-Mage's health got set to lower values than it should be at the start of every map. It's fixed.
-Shrouded Fields was not listed on map selection on Conquer mode (difficulty 7 and above). It's fixed.
