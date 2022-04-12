 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 12 April 2022

VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.1

Hotfix v0.6.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added some boxes in the Tanglewood nursery hiding spot

  • Fixed a bug where dirty water glowed in the dark
  • Fixed a bug where hiding spot clutter objects were not synced between players
  • Fixed a bug where you could hear dead non-VR players talk
  • Fixed a bug where the new Tanglewood hiding spots wouldn’t always work
  • Fixed an exploit where you could push yourself into the wall and not get killed
  • Fixed an issue where toggling seated mode whilst crouched would set you to the wrong height

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

