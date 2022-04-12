VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.1

- Added some boxes in the Tanglewood nursery hiding spot
- Fixed a bug where dirty water glowed in the dark
- Fixed a bug where hiding spot clutter objects were not synced between players
- Fixed a bug where you could hear dead non-VR players talk
- Fixed a bug where the new Tanglewood hiding spots wouldn’t always work
- Fixed an exploit where you could push yourself into the wall and not get killed
- Fixed an issue where toggling seated mode whilst crouched would set you to the wrong height
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update