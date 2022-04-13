 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 13 April 2022

Update 1.2.1 is out now!

Update 1.2.1 is now rolling out, fixing the following issues:

  • Fixed sync issues caused by DJ Benjammin’
  • Fixed issue where switching to an older version of the game could cause a Dart Monkey to be selected as your hero.
  • Fixed issue where purchasing an upgrade or mastery item with only Universal XP would not deduct the Universal XP from your balance
  • Fixed issue where Benjamin would generate cash before he had been placed.
  • Fixed visual issues with Dark Knight Supermonkey upgrade
  • Fixed issue where Supermonkey was throwing darts from both hands.

