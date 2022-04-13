Update 1.2.1 is out now!

Update 1.2.1 is now rolling out, fixing the following issues:
- Fixed sync issues caused by DJ Benjammin’
- Fixed issue where switching to an older version of the game could cause a Dart Monkey to be selected as your hero.
- Fixed issue where purchasing an upgrade or mastery item with only Universal XP would not deduct the Universal XP from your balance
- Fixed issue where Benjamin would generate cash before he had been placed.
- Fixed visual issues with Dark Knight Supermonkey upgrade
- Fixed issue where Supermonkey was throwing darts from both hands.
