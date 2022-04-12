Lucznik is here!

Hello Raifu Wars fans!
We're excited to bring you a new character: Lucznik!
She is fragile with only 5 HP, but she has deadly double-damage close range attack.
Unlock her here at 40% off for a limited time!
Cheers,
Yotis Studios
