Raifu Wars update for 12 April 2022

Lucznik is here!

update for 12 April 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're excited to bring you a new character: Lucznik!

She is fragile with only 5 HP, but she has deadly double-damage close range attack.

Unlock her here at 40% off for a limited time!

Cheers,
Yotis Studios

