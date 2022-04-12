 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 12 April 2022

Space Extra Ascended update and is it ready?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi. Space Extra Ascended is not ready for rerelease yet. But I thought that maybe someone will want to test the alpha version (0.3.1) so I updated it on Steam today.

New bosses, new planets, new enemies, new skins, new talents.
  • Speed-scoring, the faster you are at destroying enemies, the better score you get.
  • Inventory management with loot.
  • Roguelike elements: When you exit the game, your equipment is saved, but your items in the inventory is lost. Items will feel a lot more meaningful in the game.
  • Some buffs in the game will appear as an icon falling down, depending on how you put your points in the talent tree, it will fall more often and increase your power or do something incredible like freezing your enemies with your bullets.
