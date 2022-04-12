Hello everybody! Dungeons have now been released and merged into the main branch! Happy hunting!
Added features:
- 17 dungeons
- Extra monsters: Ghost, Ooze, Zombie, Fire Eye, dungeon boss
- General: including the first general power.
- Dark World: A parallel world in a sneak preview of things to come.
- Extra weapons: Low level weapons to increase low level options
- Extra maps: Random maps, new challenges and dungeon maps.
- Increased difficulty
- Improved army balance
- Controls: Move to center position with shift.
Changed files in this update