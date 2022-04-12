 Skip to content

Crom: Journey of Conquest update for 12 April 2022

Dungeons

Build 8544096

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! Dungeons have now been released and merged into the main branch! Happy hunting!

Added features:

  • 17 dungeons
  • Extra monsters: Ghost, Ooze, Zombie, Fire Eye, dungeon boss
  • General: including the first general power.
  • Dark World: A parallel world in a sneak preview of things to come.
  • Extra weapons: Low level weapons to increase low level options
  • Extra maps: Random maps, new challenges and dungeon maps.
  • Increased difficulty
  • Improved army balance
  • Controls: Move to center position with shift.
