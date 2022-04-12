v0.2.6 New "Canyon" arena, underwater physics & cactus 0_o

Canyon is here
Hot weather today, but that won't stop you from fighting the best of the best. And if anything, you can always take a dip in the gutter water to refresh yourself!
Change log:
- New arena "Canyon"
- Water & underwater physics
- Kill combo effects
- Updated FX ( drip, splash, bubbles )
- Quick switch between Battle Gloves & bare hand
- Updated flying camera ( underwater effects )
- Added new sounds and sound FX
- Small UI improvements
- Bug fixes & stability improvements
Changed files in this update