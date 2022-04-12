 Skip to content

Wadality update for 12 April 2022

v0.2.6 New "Canyon" arena, underwater physics & cactus 0_o

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Canyon is here


Hot weather today, but that won't stop you from fighting the best of the best. And if anything, you can always take a dip in the gutter water to refresh yourself!

Change log:

  • New arena "Canyon"
  • Water & underwater physics
  • Kill combo effects
  • Updated FX ( drip, splash, bubbles )
  • Quick switch between Battle Gloves & bare hand
  • Updated flying camera ( underwater effects )
  • Added new sounds and sound FX
  • Small UI improvements
  • Bug fixes & stability improvements
