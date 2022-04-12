 Skip to content

Au-Delà update for 12 April 2022

Patch 1.4: Stairs adjustment

Patch 1.4: Stairs adjustment

Build 8543961

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !
New update ! To make it easier for you to move around the house we have decided to shorten the stairs. That way we hope you'll enjoy your exploration time more.

Keep searching to find all the mysteries and unlock all the achievements !

Changed files in this update

Au-Delà Content Depot 1571661
  • Loading history…
