Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.4.0

Updates:
- Buff Statues now has an effect when used
A visible timer can now be seen
- Input setting has been expanded
- Menus opened with Use "E" can now be closed with the same key
- You can delete your saved game in the main menu
Fixes and adjustment:
- Texts/labels have been revised
- Mayoress Carlee reward can now be collected with 20 ballots
- The craft strenght value in the inventory now calculates the damage from the pickaxe
- Buff statues no longer lose upgraded stones by repeatedly pressing the "E" use key
- "Change clothes" can now be loaded in the house
- Better interaction with traders
- Sisyphus buff has been removed
Changed files in this update