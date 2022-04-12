 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 12 April 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.2.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8543853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Buff Statues now has an effect when used
    A visible timer can now be seen
  • Input setting has been expanded
  • Menus opened with Use "E" can now be closed with the same key
  • You can delete your saved game in the main menu

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Texts/labels have been revised
  • Mayoress Carlee reward can now be collected with 20 ballots
  • The craft strenght value in the inventory now calculates the damage from the pickaxe
  • Buff statues no longer lose upgraded stones by repeatedly pressing the "E" use key
  • "Change clothes" can now be loaded in the house
  • Better interaction with traders
  • Sisyphus buff has been removed
