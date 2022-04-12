New Server - Serin

Version 6.0.1
What's New:
- New server (S-7) Serin has been launched!
- New server event has just launched. The new server event ends at May 16, 2022, 10:00am UTC time.
- Warfront event will also run on (S-7) Serin. The warfront event ends at May 30, 2022 10:00am UTC time.
Changes:
- Servers (S-6) Calamindor Desktop and (S-6) Calamindor Mobile have been merged.
Fixes:
- Fixed several minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
Changed files in this update