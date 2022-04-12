 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Firestone Idle RPG update for 12 April 2022

New Server - Serin

Share · View all patches · Build 8543849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.0.1

What's New:

  • New server (S-7) Serin has been launched!
  • New server event has just launched. The new server event ends at May 16, 2022, 10:00am UTC time.
  • Warfront event will also run on (S-7) Serin. The warfront event ends at May 30, 2022 10:00am UTC time.

Changes:

  • Servers (S-6) Calamindor Desktop and (S-6) Calamindor Mobile have been merged.

Fixes:

  • Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

Changed files in this update

Firestone Content Depot 1013321
  • Loading history…
Firestone Idle RPG Mac Depot Depot 1013323
  • Loading history…
Firestone Idle RPG Linux Depot Depot 1013324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.