Stacklands update for 12 April 2022

Stacklands v1.0.8

12 April 2022

Hello! Aran here again, hope everyone is doing well. I think I finally fixed the game crashing on Mac M1 and some Windows PCs - let me know if it works! Check out the full changelog below!

Changelog v1.0.8

Big fixes

  • Fixed crash when opening the booster pack/clicking a card
  • Possibly fixed the M1 macOS build? Let me know if it works!

Features

  • Added short moon mode (very hard)
  • It's now possible to move cards while the game is paused
  • You can now breed chickens

Bug fixes

  • Fixed stacks occassionally moving upwards automatically
  • It's no longer possible to earn money from selling Coin Chests
  • Fixed animals being able to stack on top of each other
  • Fixed extremely game breaking bug where the sell box was ever so slightly out of alignment with the other booster pack boxes (lol)

Balance

  • Made Explorers and Order and Structure packs more expensive
  • Market is now slower
  • Increased coin chest capacity to 100
  • Brickyards and sawmill now require 2 stone and 2 wood respectively, but it does produce a lot faster
  • Rabbits spawn poop less often
  • Progress bars are now visible while game is paused
  • Skeleton and Small Slime can now drop keys

