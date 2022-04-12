Stacklands v1.0.8

Hello! Aran here again, hope everyone is doing well. I think I finally fixed the game crashing on Mac M1 and some Windows PCs - let me know if it works! Check out the full changelog below!
Changelog v1.0.8
Big fixes
- Fixed crash when opening the booster pack/clicking a card
- Possibly fixed the M1 macOS build? Let me know if it works!
Features
- Added short moon mode (very hard)
- It's now possible to move cards while the game is paused
- You can now breed chickens
Bug fixes
- Fixed stacks occassionally moving upwards automatically
- It's no longer possible to earn money from selling Coin Chests
- Fixed animals being able to stack on top of each other
- Fixed extremely game breaking bug where the sell box was ever so slightly out of alignment with the other booster pack boxes (lol)
Balance
- Made Explorers and Order and Structure packs more expensive
- Market is now slower
- Increased coin chest capacity to 100
- Brickyards and sawmill now require 2 stone and 2 wood respectively, but it does produce a lot faster
- Rabbits spawn poop less often
- Progress bars are now visible while game is paused
- Skeleton and Small Slime can now drop keys
