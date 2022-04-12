[Ver 0.1.04120 Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed disappearance of item graphics.
- Fixed elapsed time on result to be displayed correctly.
- Fixed to not send slow magic bullets to allies.
- Fixed text of titles.
- Fixed mark text.
- Fixed potfairy dialogue.
- Fixed behavior of weapon (spear).
- Fixed stronger explosion specs.
- Added a tab for each race in the "Manage Friends" menu.
- Added "Go to Title" in the "Other" menu (not available during events)
- Fixed that when a player reads the Vacation Grimoire when there is no one in front of player, the player will not be granted a long vacation.
- Fixed flammability of arrows by reviewing the material of the arrows
- Fixed an issue where uncertified items were incorrectly named
- Fixed design of stairs on minimap.
- Fixed placement of traps in monster homes.
- Fixed an issue where the names of unapprised items were not shuffled.
- Adjusted the effect of summoning traps.
