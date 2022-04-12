 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 12 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04120 Update Info

Build 8543444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed disappearance of item graphics.
  • Fixed elapsed time on result to be displayed correctly.
  • Fixed to not send slow magic bullets to allies.
  • Fixed text of titles.
  • Fixed mark text.
  • Fixed potfairy dialogue.
  • Fixed behavior of weapon (spear).
  • Fixed stronger explosion specs.
  • Added a tab for each race in the "Manage Friends" menu.
  • Added "Go to Title" in the "Other" menu (not available during events)
  • Fixed that when a player reads the Vacation Grimoire when there is no one in front of player, the player will not be granted a long vacation.
  • Fixed flammability of arrows by reviewing the material of the arrows
  • Fixed an issue where uncertified items were incorrectly named
  • Fixed design of stairs on minimap.
  • Fixed placement of traps in monster homes.
  • Fixed an issue where the names of unapprised items were not shuffled.
  • Adjusted the effect of summoning traps.
