VR Overhaul | Update v0.6.1.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we’ve heard you, and we're working on it!
We want to thank you for your understanding and patience, a completely new system for VR will take some time to get right, but we're getting there with the help of your feedback!
We're still working on things, and will release several more bug fixes patches as they get completed.
Our first approach to reducing the overuse of door hiding didn't work too well, so we've reverted several doors for better navigation, but given our ghosts a lesson in how to play hide and seek properly!
In the last update, Willow got the full hiding spot treatment, and the other locations were feeling a little left out! We've gone through said locations to adjust, add or remove hiding spots to make them more consistent and reliable:
-
Ghosts will now always check behind doors during hunts, use at your own risk!
-
Several doors and light switch positions have been reverted to their pre-VR overhaul position/rotation to help with navigation through rooms
-
Tanglewood Street House
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Nursery
- Added a plywood hiding spot in the basement
- Added cooler boxes in the basement that the ghost can leave fingerprints on
-
Edgefield Street House
- Added a locker to the garage
- Rotated a closet to stop a safe spot
-
Ridgeview Road House
- The ground floor room layout has been changed
- Added an additional locker in the Garage
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor walk-in closet
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Basement
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Living Room
-
Willow Street House
- Added a clutter hiding spot to the Living Room
- Added a clutter hiding spot to the Blue Bedroom
- The armchair in the Master Bedroom will now move depending on if that spot is blocked or not
- The washer/dryer hiding spot has been removed to help better spread out rooms with free spots
-
Bleasdale Farmhouse
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the ground floor Office
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Foyer (behind the grandfather clock)
Moved the fuse box spawn to accommodate
- Moved the washer and dryer in the Utility Room (and added a blocker)
- Moved the room divider in the Master Bedroom
- Moved the room divider in the Attic
- Moved a cupboard in the Attic
- Moved the Bleasdale hallway fuse box spawn to the adjacent wall
-
Grafton Farmhouse
- Adjusted layout of the ground floor Utility Room
- Added a clutter hiding spot in the Utility Room
- Added a cupboard hiding spot in the Foyer
-
Prison
- Added a locker to the Entrance Room
- Added a locker to the Infirmary
- Added a bin hiding spot in the Cafeteria
- Added a bin hiding spot upstairs in the Cafeteria
-
You can now adjust the forward/backward position of your VR Belt in the settings
-
You can now change where your Journal and Walkie-Talkie are located in the VR settings:
- Belt
- Shoulder
- Adjusted the intensity and range of some lights in Edgefield
- All scrollbars in VR have been replaced by up and down buttons
- Moved the Tanglewood Utility door from the kitchen to the hallway
- Adjusted some materials in Tanglewood
- Adjusted the position of the VR journal grab point
- Added buttons to scroll up and down in the EULA in VR
- The grip force required to grab objects in VR with an Index controller has been reduced
- Held items in VR will no longer be dropped if your hand moves too far away
- Updated the main journal font to work with more languages instead of using a fallback font
- Props and equipment will now teleport to your tracked hand position if they are too far away, instead of dropping them in VR
-
Fixed a bug where the reflections in some areas would be the skybox colour
-
Fixed a bug where you couldn’t take photos of fingerprints on the patio doors
-
Fixed a bug where keyboard fingerprints used the wrong texture and were clipping
-
Fixed a bug where the Obake unique light-switch fingerprint wasn't obvious enough
-
Fixed a bug where the fingerprints were in the wrong location on the dirty light switches
-
Fixed an issue where the Truck monitor font was only set up for English localization
-
Fixed a bug where you couldn't navigate the main menu UI using a gamepad/ controller
-
Fixed a bug where ghost events and interactions wouldn’t work with the Willow Garage door
-
Fixed a bug where you could use equipment with right-click when using the journal
-
Fixed a bug where you couldn't place the equipment on the Tanglewood basement rug
-
Fixed several safe spots
-
VR only:
- Fixed a bug where DOTS and Motion Sensor were still in the wrong orientation when grabbed
- Fixed a bug where you could sometimes hear VR Footstep sounds when you weren’t moving
- Fixed a bug where some pianos couldn’t be played
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab doors in Asylum and School
- Fixed a bug where you could see VR players' belts when they were dead
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t grab objects when you were dead including the Journal
- Fixed a bug where you didn’t drop their held items where they died
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't see the full death hand animation
- Fixed a bug where the VR Journal sounds could be heard from far away
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't change players volume slider in the menu in VR
- Potential fix for oculus rift S touch controllers not being able to crouch
- Fixed a bug where some VR player character models had black eyes
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update