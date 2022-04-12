Early Access Hotfix #7 - MULTIPLAYER HOTFIX

Dear Fellow Stalkers!
We fixed some minor issues based on your feedback. 💪 Join our Discord for suggestions, reports and sheer bloody fun.
**
Bug fixes
**
- Fixed Arctic Extraction in multiplayer
- Fixed KrakenIsland enemy spawn
- Fixed Arctic Boss small tentacles hit colliders
- Deprecated daily quests removed
- Fixed a bug which caused the player to get stuck while using grappling hook.
- Items in the bag inventory are no longer detected by the crafting table.
- Fixed memory puzzle chests at the Arctic Boss.
- Fixed a bug which occasionally deleted the content of the chest inventory and rotating weapon inventory in the Treehouse.
- Fixed Desert Boss floating elevator key.
QoL change:
- The chest inventory now has a Category Filter function.
— The Bean Stalker Team
