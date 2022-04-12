 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 12 April 2022

Early Access Hotfix #7 - MULTIPLAYER HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fellow Stalkers!

We fixed some minor issues based on your feedback. 💪 Join our Discord for suggestions, reports and sheer bloody fun.

**

Bug fixes

**

  • Fixed Arctic Extraction in multiplayer
  • Fixed KrakenIsland enemy spawn
  • Fixed Arctic Boss small tentacles hit colliders
  • Deprecated daily quests removed
  • Fixed a bug which caused the player to get stuck while using grappling hook.
  • Items in the bag inventory are no longer detected by the crafting table.
  • Fixed memory puzzle chests at the Arctic Boss.
  • Fixed a bug which occasionally deleted the content of the chest inventory and rotating weapon inventory in the Treehouse.
  • Fixed Desert Boss floating elevator key.

QoL change:

  • The chest inventory now has a Category Filter function.

The Bean Stalker Team

