Zero Hour update for 12 April 2022

Patch 9.3.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Patch 9.3.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Improved Lighting & Shader for all weapons
  • Improved Co-op cutscene now skippable with spacebar & escape
  • Improved Laser visualization with NVG
  • Fixed Laser looking weird due to it bending to point exact impact location
  • Fixed Door Reset causing desync
  • Fixed Rappel issue in Red Wedding Service Balcony
  • Fixed Laser not going through transparent objects

PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

