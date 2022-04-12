Patch 9.3.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Change Log
- Improved Lighting & Shader for all weapons
- Improved Co-op cutscene now skippable with spacebar & escape
- Improved Laser visualization with NVG
- Fixed Laser looking weird due to it bending to point exact impact location
- Fixed Door Reset causing desync
- Fixed Rappel issue in Red Wedding Service Balcony
- Fixed Laser not going through transparent objects
PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
