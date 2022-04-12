 Skip to content

Dead Man´s Diary update for 12 April 2022

Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.2

Build 8542901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2 is now available!
This update contains some minor gameplay and UI changes and bug fixes.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Changelog 1.2.49467

  • Added display for battery charge and gas mask durability
  • Fixed symbol for the camp in the inventory showing not done, when the camp is prebuilt on this level
  • Reduced the number of locked chests
  • Fixed an error where you could no longer progress when completing objectives in the wrong order
  • Fallen objects no longer hurt when just lying on the floor
  • Fixed multiple art and lighting errors
