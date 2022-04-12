Release Notes & Future Roadmap

Epiphany City is OUT NOW!!!

What are you waiting for? There is a 10% launch discount available for 1 week, so take advantage of it! And thank you so much for following us throughout this entire journey <3

However, there's both good news and bad news. Brace yourselves (I am already bracing myself for the backlash).

#1 - Mac

Bad news first. I know we had a Mac build for the Prologue but for some reason it is only building in 32-bit, which Apple no longer supports. In order to build a 64-bit build we'd apparently need to transfer all our files to a Mac and build it with the same version of Unity... but we are having trouble finding someone we know with a Mac capable of doing that (aka a Mac that's not a work laptop and not 8+ years old). Apparently there are some ways to play 32-bit games on a Mac still but I know this isn't ideal.

TL;DR - Mac build may not be available on release. I am really, really sorry. If anyone has any ideas for how else to get it done, please let us know.

#2 - Controllers

Steam input isn't fully integrated, so the control scheme is currently set as follows (the image is of an Xbox controller but it should work for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch controllers):



Technically you can remap the face buttons of a controller by clicking "Controller Configuration in your library, but you have to remap them to specific keys on the keyboard for it to work.



That also means there are only mouse & keyboard button prompts in-game.

We couldn't get joystick controls working for certain parts of the game, so for now only D-pad is enabled to reduce confusion and mid-game switching.

#3 - Resolution

You can change your resolution, but for now it must be adjusted in the Unity pop-up window before the game starts.

#4 - Settings

At the moment, you can only access the settings menu by pausing during active gameplay (aka, if you pause during a cutscene you won't be able to access it). So if you want to adjust volume right away you will have to quit to the main menu.

Post-release roadmap:

#1 - Porting. Our priority of which platforms to port to is in this order:

Steam Deck Verified (3 months)

Nintendo Switch (1 year, pending approval)

Xbox Game Pass (unknown)

#2 - Localization. Translations will heavily depend on how well Epiphany City sells, but if we can afford it we will prioritize these languages:

Portuguese (Brazil)

Simplified Chinese

Spanish (Spain & Latin America)

German

French

Japanese

Korean

This is due to data that showed which countries were most interested in playing Epiphany City.

#3 - Accessibility options. We would love to add the following if possible:

An option to change stylized fonts like the Prophecy and Rose's post-it note into a more standard font.

An option to add a font easier to read for people with reading disabilities (something like Open Dyslexic or Dyslexie).

Additional accessibility options for people with motor disabilities.

You can already change your keybinds using the Unity settings window that appears before the game launches, but it would be nicer to have it available in-game.

Same with the screen resolution.

#4 - Original Soundtrack

We plan to add the full soundtrack on Steam soon.

#5 - DLC

We initially planned to have bonus character backstories and even a post-credits scene that unlocked after completing the game, but we have run out of both time and money so they will need to be added in later. If and when they are added in, they will be included for free.

I am so excited for you to experience the full game of Epiphany City, and can't wait to see what you all think. Although no creative work is perfect, I believe Epiphany City accomplishes everything we initially set out to do, and we hope that everyone appreciates it as much as our private playtesters who have completed the full game.

Thank you so much for coming along on this journey with me <3