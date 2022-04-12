v1.00.10 is now live

BUGS

Crash to desktop when there is a lot of late game invasion activity - fixed

Odd bug where the AI shoots very wildly if you stand on the bottom row of the combat grid!

Some bugs fixed to enable you to ally with the elf. Reduced goodwill decay (dwarf too - they have long memories) and allowed positive goodwill on trade caravans and escort ambassadors. Also added a minimum relationship gain for each mission completed.

Banned certain characters from the band name, as this is also used as the save game name. (eg wildcards like *, quotes, slashes...) These will just be removed from the band name if you type them.

No trade missions to places at war in the late game

A variety of bugs related to resting - all fixed.

BALANCE

Slowed big elf armies somewhat

Most naval combat missions turned down difficulty slightly, as there is no escape

Regenerate improved slightly

Vampires and Undead Heroes lose the No Pain skill. These will now lose combat skill the more injured they are. (I think someone had a game where a UH had 1 hp left and killed a couple of adventurers in one sweep...)

Obviously they don't feel pain still - it's all about their combat skills decreasing as they take damage, like most critters.