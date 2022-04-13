 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 13 April 2022

4/13 Update Noitce

Share · View all patches · Build 8542489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Detective,
The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 4/13 3:00 (UTC/GMT: +0:00), which is expected to take 5 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online detectives will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the detective simulation training!
Compensation will be issued in this update: Soul Coin x10000

【Function optimization】
1.Customer service contact adjustment

【BUG fix】

  1. Fixed the problem that the Spider would slow down when using domain skills

Changed files in this update

灵境奇谈 Content Depot 1520471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.