4/13 Update Noitce

Dear Detective,
The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 4/13 3:00 (UTC/GMT: +0:00), which is expected to take 5 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online detectives will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the detective simulation training!
Compensation will be issued in this update: Soul Coin x10000
【Function optimization】
1.Customer service contact adjustment
【BUG fix】
- Fixed the problem that the Spider would slow down when using domain skills
