Version 0.585 Alpha

Build 8542369 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Inputs

■ Added input "R" to reset items (items with function to attach other items can be reset)

Functionality

■ Added function to show fill value at inventory slot for item "handshovel01"

Changed

■ Changed spawn item "goldnugget" in item "goldpan01" and add a random location in goldpan

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim 0

■ Fixed error with item "nugget" falling through the item "goldpan01"

■ Fixed error with physic for item "washingplantportable02" if player in range

Savegame

■ Added function to save attached trailer to savegame

■ Fixed error with attached items after loading a savegame