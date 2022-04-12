The updated version of the 12th is now available, those who want to enjoy it will have to reinstall the game after reading this text.

In addition to the bus fixes described below, several small improvements suggested by users have been added.

Minor spelling errors in the English version.

A few sentences of dialogue in the English version that were repeated.

Translation of words or phrases in the English version that were in Spanish.

Errors that caused the wrong person's portrait to appear in a conversation.

Bugs that, depending on the directions taken, did not allow to continue from the settlement party.

Texts in the English version overflowed in the poster section.

Bug that caused the text to remain on the screen after the Mother's analysis.

Bug that caused the text background to appear when it shouldn't after analysing the little sister.

Thanks again to all of you who have been pointing out bugs to me publicly and privately so that I could make this product much better. Special thanks to @Bahaha and @Minor bug; also thanks to the gameplay youtuber "theloladass Gaming".