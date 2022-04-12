 Skip to content

Nienix update for 12 April 2022

Custom inventory slots for big ships!

Share · View all patches · Build 8542207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509190

🎯 [Misc] Custom inventory slots for big ships! You can now alter all turrets on larger ships by giving them almost any weapon that you like. A few weapons are disallowed for balance purposes.
🎯 [Misc] You can now bind Mouse button 3, 4 and 5 to any key.
🎯 [Misc] Beam-type weapons by summons no longer collide with players.
🎯 [Misc] The gambler can yet again roll items higher than your level, but is more likely to roll items of equal to or lower level.
🎯 [Balancing] Experience bonuses has been increased for the Nightmare and Insane difficulty levels.
🎯 [Balancing] Bonus weapon range for larger ships has been extended.
🎯 [Balancing] Reduced the drop rate for the Targeting System weapon.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a broken return gate for a dungeon in Act 1.
🎯 [Bug fix] Disabled weapon mods for the Targeting System weapon.

