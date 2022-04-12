04/12 (Tue) Update - “3rd Anniversary Additional Festival” starts!

Share · View all patches · Build 8542161 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 10:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 04/12 (Tue) for a limited time only.

The following are still ongoing!

Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.

For more information, please check this week's Update Info.

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”