04/12 (Tue) Update - “3rd Anniversary Additional Festival” starts!

The following will be held from 04/12 (Tue) for a limited time only.
- “3rd Anniversary～ Always and Forever～Additional Festival” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “1st Anniversary Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
SSR Appearance Rate in the “1st Anniversary Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” is 3.3%!
- “Weekly Gacha,” “Weekly SSR Ticket Gacha” starts!
- “Telephoto Lens Pack” now on sale!
The following are still ongoing!
- “3rd Anniversary 10 Large Campaigns” ～ 2022/04/18 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
- “Butt Battle” “S Rank Butt Battle Ticket” added! ～ 2022/04/18 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
- “3rd Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① & ②” ～ 2022/04/18 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Tina)” Unlock a “Special Extra Episode!” ～ 2022/04/18 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
