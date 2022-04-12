The Serpent Rogue - Choose Your Actions

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Wardens!

As we move closer to launch, we wanted to delve deeper into the features of the game.

Your actions have consequences and directly impact how the world will respond to your presence. Be careful while exploring and make sure you don't leave any loose ends, or they may come back to haunt you.

Choose your actions carefully

Each action you take will create interesting sequences of cause and effect. If you forget to bury the perished ones, you’ll start to attract corpse-eating ghouls. Keep too many creatures in one place and this will attract blood-thirsty reapers. Hoard too many items in one location and attract plague-spreading vermin.

Make sure you keep things under control, Wardens. Or you may be faced with some difficult challenges ahead.

Embark on your quest when The Serpent Rogue lands on PC on April 26th. Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1453790/The_Serpent_Rogue/