Corner Interaction Update

We are excited to bring you a big update!

You can now choose a corner interaction at the start of each round in the 3D fight.

Corner Interaction options at the start of each round.

Offensive - Temporary increase in attacking attributes, temporary decrease in defensive attributes

Defensive - Temporary increase in defensive attributes, temporary decrease in attacking attributes

Go for KO - Temporary increase in Intensity, temporary increase in opponent's Durability loss, temporary increase in Cardio usage

Conserve Cardio - Temporary decrease in Intensity, temporary decrease in Cardio usage, temporary decrease in opponent's Durability loss

We have also added the following :-