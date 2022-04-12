 Skip to content

Boxing Club Manager update for 12 April 2022

Corner Interaction Update

We are excited to bring you a big update!
You can now choose a corner interaction at the start of each round in the 3D fight.

  • Corner Interaction options at the start of each round.

Offensive - Temporary increase in attacking attributes, temporary decrease in defensive attributes
Defensive - Temporary increase in defensive attributes, temporary decrease in attacking attributes
Go for KO - Temporary increase in Intensity, temporary increase in opponent's Durability loss, temporary increase in Cardio usage
Conserve Cardio - Temporary decrease in Intensity, temporary decrease in Cardio usage, temporary decrease in opponent's Durability loss

We have also added the following :-

  • Amateur rankings for all 17 weight classes
  • Auto Training option accessible from the Training -> Overview screen

