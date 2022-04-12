Update Preview7.8

This integrated three versions of the BUG fixes, mainly to optimize the AI of monster siege, now hundreds of monster siege at the same time will not cause the frame lag, this version will be updated to the official version, for everyone to experience
Optimize and update
Fixed the relegated fairy data loss BUG caused by great World file reading
Fixed the abnormal upgrade data BUG of great world cities
Fixed a BUG where city construction would not work after capturing cities in the big World
Fixed a BUG where small people occasionally loitered
Improved the logic of monster siege. It will no longer cause stutter
Fixed a BUG where tradables and long herbs were not displayed
Fixed the BUG that the collection office could not point the plus or minus sign
Fixed getting too dark at night
Added some city trade goods data
Fixed a BUG where archived data was lost in some cases
Fixed a BUG where a new employee might leave for a while after building construction
Big World added 10 copies of long raw medicine
