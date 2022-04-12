 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Immortal Mayor update for 12 April 2022

Update Preview7.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8541491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This integrated three versions of the BUG fixes, mainly to optimize the AI of monster siege, now hundreds of monster siege at the same time will not cause the frame lag, this version will be updated to the official version, for everyone to experience

Optimize and update

  1. Fixed the relegated fairy data loss BUG caused by great World file reading

  2. Fixed the abnormal upgrade data BUG of great world cities

  3. Fixed a BUG where city construction would not work after capturing cities in the big World

  4. Fixed a BUG where small people occasionally loitered

  5. Improved the logic of monster siege. It will no longer cause stutter

  6. Fixed a BUG where tradables and long herbs were not displayed

  7. Fixed the BUG that the collection office could not point the plus or minus sign

  8. Fixed getting too dark at night

  9. Added some city trade goods data

  10. Fixed a BUG where archived data was lost in some cases

  11. Fixed a BUG where a new employee might leave for a while after building construction

Big World added 10 copies of long raw medicine

Changed files in this update

模拟天神 Content Depot 1426731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.