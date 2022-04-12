- You should now be able to close single-segment hole in walls, instead of having to demolish a neighbouring segment
- Fixed: Wallbuilder location indicator is back (it wasn't away, only sleeping - setting building speed to auto-pause disabled it, doh)
- Added an option to invert the zoom direction
Black Forest update for 12 April 2022
Wall Builder Fixes and others
Patchnotes via Steam Community
