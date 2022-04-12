 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 12 April 2022

Wall Builder Fixes and others

Black Forest update for 12 April 2022

Wall Builder Fixes and others

Build 8541201

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You should now be able to close single-segment hole in walls, instead of having to demolish a neighbouring segment
  • Fixed: Wallbuilder location indicator is back (it wasn't away, only sleeping - setting building speed to auto-pause disabled it, doh)
  • Added an option to invert the zoom direction

Changed files in this update

