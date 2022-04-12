Hotfix - 0.0.1b

Hello!
These are the hotfix changes from yesterday! Please let me know if anything is bugged and I will fix it as soon as possible.
- Added mouse movement while you are on the map
- Talent window no longer closes after discovering a skill card
- Various typo has been fixed
- Balance changes - most enemy has been nerfed as a preparation for the ascension system so everybody can enjoy this game on their preferred difficulty - ASCENSION WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY
- Twin blade on minions has been fixed
- Talent window problems has been fixed ( hopefully - these problems are really specific so if you encounter anything please come to discord and let me know so i can fix it )
- Story and campfire interaction has been fixed - so now you can heal OR discover new card
- Fixed goblin animations.
- Fixed Efreet attack pattern - now using the correct skills.
- Next turn button will "shine" while you cannot play more card.
- Other small UI changes - like button locations, correct anchors etc.
For more info and future plans please join discord. Thank you for all positive feedback and for being here!
Discord : https://discord.gg/WWeVvGGUW6
Changed files in this update