 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tower of the sage update for 12 April 2022

Hotfix - 0.0.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 8541038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
These are the hotfix changes from yesterday! Please let me know if anything is bugged and I will fix it as soon as possible.

  • Added mouse movement while you are on the map
  • Talent window no longer closes after discovering a skill card
  • Various typo has been fixed
  • Balance changes - most enemy has been nerfed as a preparation for the ascension system so everybody can enjoy this game on their preferred difficulty - ASCENSION WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY
  • Twin blade on minions has been fixed
  • Talent window problems has been fixed ( hopefully - these problems are really specific so if you encounter anything please come to discord and let me know so i can fix it )
  • Story and campfire interaction has been fixed - so now you can heal OR discover new card
  • Fixed goblin animations.
  • Fixed Efreet attack pattern - now using the correct skills.
  • Next turn button will "shine" while you cannot play more card.
  • Other small UI changes - like button locations, correct anchors etc.

For more info and future plans please join discord. Thank you for all positive feedback and for being here!
Discord : https://discord.gg/WWeVvGGUW6

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.