 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paleon update for 12 April 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.8.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 8540918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Game crashes when trying to destroy a used crafter

Changed files in this update

Paleon Content Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.