Added shortcut to easily duplicate selected elements!

Features

-While using the move tool, you can easily duplicate a selected element by pulling the right hand trigger while the left hand trigger is being pulled. This function only works when the selection mode is Object or Face.

-Texture Paint tool now has a mode that allows painting one pixel at a time. This is useful for pixel-art style painting with low-resolution textures.

-A "Merge All Objects" button has been added to the object menu. It merges all objects that are not locked.

Changes

-When creating, resizing, or baking textures, a resolution of 16-256 can now be selected. However, UV unwrap at lower resolutions may cause problems such as pixel bleed. We recommend using other applications such as Blender for fine UV adjustment.

Fixes

-X-axis item is not displayed in scaling action.

note: Features of early access are not stable. These may be changed or abolished.